Kershaw County homeowner detains burglary suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrived

Nathaniel Roberts, 23, is facing burglary and assault charges after breaking into a home and assaulting an 11-year-old who spotted him. The homeowner held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

A homeowner in Elgin detained a suspect at gunpoint after the suspect broke into the home and assaulted the homeowner's 11-year-old son, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Nathaniel Brady Roberts, 23, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault and battery after he allegedly broke into the Whiting Way residence and triggering a burglar alarm. Roberts was noted as appearing to be intoxicated, according to KCSO.

The alarm woke the family who began to mobilize when the family heard their 11-year-old son yelling that someone had broken into the house. Roberts then attacked the 11-year-old but was defended by a 16-year-old house guest that was spending the night.

The homeowner then retrieved his legal firearm and held Roberts at gunpoint until deputies arrived. Roberts was transported to Kershaw Health for self-inflicted injuries when he began to hit his head against the cage inside the patrol vehicle. He remains in the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Roberts has been previously arrested for second-degree burglary and third-degree burglary, driving without a license, giving false information, and contempt of court.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

