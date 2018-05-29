76-year-old Wagener man's death ruled homicide, home burglarized

A 76-year-old Wagener man who was found dead in his home Monday afternoon and his home burglarized has had his death ruled a homicide, according to the Aiken County Coroner.

Kenneth Goodwin died from trauma inflicted to his head and body, following results from Goodwin's Tuesday autopsy. The coroner says it appears that Goodwin had been dead for several days before his body was discovered.

Several items were reportedly stolen from his residence.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.