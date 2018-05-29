FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-20 was at a standstill for hours after tr - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-20 was at a standstill for hours after truck hits bridge over US 1

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Interstate 20 experienced massive delays after a dump truck, with its ramp down, collided with a part of the US 1 overpass.

While lanes are open now, all traffic on eastbound was standing still while the cleanup process was underway.

The crash also affected one of the ramps from Augusta Road onto I-20, causing delays in multiple directions.

The driver of the truck did suffer injuries, which were treated by EMS.

Delays could still exist in the area and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes.

