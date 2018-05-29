FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-20 was at a standstill for hours after truck hits bridge over US 1

Interstate 20 experienced massive delays after a dump truck, with its ramp down, collided with a part of the US 1 overpass.

Bed of a dump truck hit bridge on I-20 EB @ 58 milemarker. Injuries of driver being handled by EMS. One lane shut down on interstate and traffic re- routed by law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/cF74edCnmV — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) May 29, 2018

While lanes are open now, all traffic on eastbound was standing still while the cleanup process was underway.

The crash also affected one of the ramps from Augusta Road onto I-20, causing delays in multiple directions.

Lexington: I20 east at the 58mm is slow moving due to a single vehicle crash. A dump truck, with the dump bed lifted, struck the US1 overpass. @SCDOTPress is on scene and inspecting the bridge. Use caution in the area and expect delays! 1 of 2 lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/pjM7ndH94p — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) May 29, 2018

The driver of the truck did suffer injuries, which were treated by EMS.

Delays could still exist in the area and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and consider alternate routes.

