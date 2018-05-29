Mother and two daughters arrested in connection with Amon Rice shooting death

Amon Rice, 17, was killed in a meeting near a Hopkins church in an effort to settle a "dispute," deputies said. (Source: Lateas Means)

Winyah Nynete Gaither, bottom, is facing murder and weapon charges in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice. Her two daughters, above, are facing accessory charges. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has made three additional arrests in connection with the shooting death of Amon Rice that took place in Hopkins on May 10.

Winyah Nynete Gaither, 40, Kieauna Shykeria Davenport, 25, and Kerria Darnashia Davenport, 18, were all taken into custody on Friday at their home on Greenlake Drive, which is the street where the shooting took place.

Shytori Davenport, arrested on May 17 in connection with the shooting, is Gaither's daughter along with Shykeria and Kerria.

Gaither is being charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and was denied bond, while the Shykeria and Kerria are facing accessory charges and are out after posting bail, according to jail records. Gaither is held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to RCSD.

