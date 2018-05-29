Threat against Sandy Run K8 in Calhoun County deemed hoax, precautionary sweep underway

A threat against Sandy Run K8 is being investigated by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on May 29. (Source: Calhoun County Public Schools)

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a threat made against Sandy Run K8 on Old Swamp Road was a hoax.

A Calhoun County Public Schools spokesperson stated that the district would be closed tomorrow and would reopen on Thursday after they were alerted about a "bomb threat" that was scheduled to take place on 6:25 a.m. on Wednesday, according to CCPS.

According to CCSO, four students have been identified as being involved and were questioned. They were pulled out of class and their parents have been notified. One student was ultimately discovered to be the culprit.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division will inspect the entire campus with bomb-detecting K-9 units.

The case is being given to the solicitor's office for any potential prosecution, according to CCSO and that if the school district remains closed, that is their decision and the sheriff's office has no control over that.

CCSO says the threat was not specific to any type of weapon or device, despite CCPS' insistence on the threat being about bombs.

The report came in at 10 a.m. from another law enforcement agency that the threat was made over a thread of text messages where students talked about "blowing up the school" on Wednesday.

