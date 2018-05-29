Winning $25K a Year for Life ticket sold in Sumter

South Carolina has back-to-back Lucky for Life winners! In the last two drawings, South Carolina has sold a $25,000 a Year for Life winning ticket.

The most recent win was off a ticket sold by Mozingos Grocery at 3350 N. Main St. in Sumter.

On Thursday, a player in Hilton Head won.

The ticket sold in Sumter matched the first five numbers drawn in Monday’s drawing. The winner will decide between $25,000 a year for life or a one-time cash payment of $390,000 if there are less than 21 winners.

The “for life” prize is payable for the length of the winner’s natural life, with payments guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years.

Lucky for Life – Monday, May 28

4, 6, 13, 16, and 32 Lucky Ball: 7

If you have a winning ticket, sign the back of your ticket and put it in a safe location until you’re ready to come forward to claim the prize. Speak with someone you trust to help you decide whether to choose the “for life” prize option or the one-time lump sum payment.

In South Carolina alone, 7,900 players hold tickets for prizes from $3 up to $25,000 a year for life. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit the Education Lottery website.

The odds of winning $25,000 a year for life are 1 in 1,813,028.

Lucky for Life is a multi-state game offered in 26 jurisdictions. Tickets cost $2 with drawings on Mondays and Thursdays. South Carolina began selling Lucky for Life tickets in January 2015. In addition to the $25,000 a year for life prize, players can also win $1,000 a day for life and eight lower tier prizes.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.