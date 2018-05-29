Winning $25K a Year for Life ticket sold in Sumter

Roseanne Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the 'Planet of the Apes'.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
The manager is now reportedly on leave, and IHOP says it will re-train its employees.More >>
Investigators say a man who was riding a moped down a Lowcountry trail punched a woman and cut a man with a knife after he was told not to ride the vehicle on the trial.More >>
The unidentified man told reporters he was just trying to protect the neighborhood.More >>
A Wisconsin woman said her emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer, and now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.More >>
After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.More >>
The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night.More >>
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 summit with Kim Jong Un last Thursday, citing hostile North Korean comments, but has since said the meeting in Singapore could still happen.More >>
The Republican had been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal and an investigation into campaign finance violations.More >>
Several Republican gubernatorial candidates are in Greenville to debate different issues that affect the citizens of South Carolina.More >>
What started out as a game with his four-legged best friend is now an effort by one man and his dog to help other animals find a home.More >>
One Houston hospital has delivered 50-60 more babies than normal.More >>
The Columbia Police Department has arrested two men in connection with a carjacking incident that took place recently.More >>
The mother told deputies she was walking to her mailbox carrying her 1-year-old daughter when a man in a gold and tan SUV pulled up and jumped out of the vehicle. The woman said the man then hit her twice, took her baby and drove away.More >>
