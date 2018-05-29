Governor Henry McMaster to speak on Planned Parenthood

Governor McMaster and pro-life leaders will hold a press conference regarding Planned Parenthood on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

After receiving the endorsement of South Carolina Citizens for Life, Governor Henry McMaster became the target of attack ads from Planned Parenthood according to his office.

MOBILE USERS: To watch the livestream coverage, click here.

The conference will be held at Daybreak Crisis Pregnancy Center in Columbia.

