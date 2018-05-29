Governor Henry McMaster to speak on Planned Parenthood - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Governor Henry McMaster to speak on Planned Parenthood

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Governor McMaster and pro-life leaders will hold a press conference regarding Planned Parenthood on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. 

After receiving the endorsement of South Carolina Citizens for Life, Governor Henry McMaster became the target of attack ads from Planned Parenthood according to his office. 

The conference will be held at Daybreak Crisis Pregnancy Center in Columbia.

