Dunkin Donuts to offer Columbia guests special offer on National - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Dunkin Donuts to offer Columbia guests special offer on National Donut Day

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dunkin Donuts will celebrate National Donut Day on June 1. (Dunkin Donuts) Dunkin Donuts will celebrate National Donut Day on June 1. (Dunkin Donuts)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

One of the most important days of the year, National Donut Day, is upon us and Dunkin’ Donuts is helping us celebrate.

On June 1, the restaurant will offer Columbia guests special offer at participating locations. 

For more donut details, visit Palmetto Weekend. 

Powered by Frankly