Remember the Holiday Cash debacle? Well, the SC Education Lottery is meeting to discuss it

The Holiday Cash game glitch awarded thousands of dollars over the Christmas holiday that lottery officials say shouldn't have happened. (Source: WIS)

Five months after dozens of South Carolina residents believed they won money from a Christmas-themed lottery game that ended up being a glitched out mess, state lottery officials are meeting Wednesday to discuss the latest.

In a notice from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the lottery's governing board is meeting in executive session on May 30 to discuss the results of an independent review and investigation into the Holiday Cash fiasco.

The game gave players the opportunity to win up to $500 if Christmas tree markers matched up on a tic-tac-toe styled game map. According to lottery officials, the same play symbol was repeated in all nine play areas on the ticket. That ticket would result in the top prize of $500.

Claims for glitched winning tickets started at $19 million but ballooned to $35 million.

Lottery officials have set aside at least $19.6 million to award for claims, but those winnings have not yet been awarded.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.