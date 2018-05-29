76-year-old Wagener man found dead in suspected burglarized home

A 76-year-old Wagener, South Carolina man was found dead at his home on South Main Street Monday afternoon.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton identified the man as Kenneth Goodwin. Goodwin's house appeared to have been burglarized, according to officials. Several items were missing from the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Goodwin on Tuesday May 29 in Newberry, SC.

There is currently no word on possible suspects in the case.

