Town of Lexington heads to polls for special election

Voting for Lexington Town Council will take place May 29. (WIS)

Voters in Lexington will head to the polls today to fill an empty council seat formerly held by Ted Stambolitis.

Stambolitis resigned because of eligibility requirements. Candidates Bennett Casto, Todd Lyle, and Jeremy Addy are on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 7a.m. to 7p.m. Visit the County of Lexington website for more information on voting locations and more.

