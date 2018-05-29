NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Calhoun County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Calhoun County

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down in Calhoun County on Monday. Pictured is a close up of the radar from that event. (WIS) NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down in Calhoun County on Monday. Pictured is a close up of the radar from that event. (WIS)
(WIS) -

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Cameron in Calhoun County on Monday afternoon.

NWS officials began surveying storm damage on Tuesday morning. Their preliminary rating is a EF-0, but the survey is ongoing. 

The original report came from an area near Cameron, SC after storms hit the area on Monday.

There are no reported injuries. 

However, there is a risk of storms and an isolated tornado in the Midlands Tuesday.

________________________________________
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Our First Alert weather team will be monitoring conditions closely as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes its way out of our area. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly