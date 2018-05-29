NWS confirms tornado touchdown in Calhoun County

NWS confirmed that a tornado touched down in Calhoun County on Monday. Pictured is a close up of the radar from that event. (WIS)

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down near Cameron in Calhoun County on Monday afternoon.

NWS officials began surveying storm damage on Tuesday morning. Their preliminary rating is a EF-0, but the survey is ongoing.

NWS storm survey team has determined that a tornado touched down near Cameron in Calhoun County on Monday afternoon. Prelim. rating is EF-0, but survey is still ongoing. Final tornado rating & other details will be made available later today once survey is complete. — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) May 29, 2018

The original report came from an area near Cameron, SC after storms hit the area on Monday.

There are no reported injuries.

However, there is a risk of storms and an isolated tornado in the Midlands Tuesday.

________________________________________

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

Our First Alert weather team will be monitoring conditions closely as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes its way out of our area.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.