Former SC State standout Riley to join South Alabama

Former South Carolina State forward Tashombe Riley will continue his college basketball career at South Alabama, according to SC State head coach Murray Garvin.

The former Orangeburg-Wilkinson standout announced his departure from the Bulldogs’ basketball program back in April. Riley leaves SC State after graduating this month. He’ll join the Jaguars next season as a graduate transfer.

"We wish him nothing but success," Garvin said in a statement. "Tashombe is a great young man and comes from a first-class family. He has fulfilled his obligation to our program by graduating this past May."

The 6-foot-7 Riley was the second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs during his junior campaign with 11.4 points and collected 5.1 rebounds per game.

The former Bruin did not play for SC State last year after suffering a leg injury in the SC Pro-Am last summer.

