Padgett steps down as Ben Lippen baseball coach

Former Clemson Tiger and Lexington standout Matt Padgett has stepped down as the head coach of Ben Lippen's baseball team (Source: WIS)

Shortly after leading Ben Lippen’s baseball team to the 2018 SCISA Class 3-A title series, Matt Padgett is stepping down as the Falcons head coach.

Ben Lippen went 19-8 on the year before falling in the title series 2-0 to Cardinal Newman. Padgett worked closely with players from the JV and varsity teams. For him, the decision to step down was not a simple one for him to make.

“I just got invested in these kids,” Padgett said. “Next year would be my fourth year. Since I’ve been out there, I’ve been doing JV, too, so these kids coming up next year will be seniors that I first got in the ninth grade on JV. It’s really hard.”

Padgett, a former Lexington standout who played college baseball at Clemson, said he hasn’t ruled out the opportunity to help Ben Lippen players develop in the future. However, he intends to pursue other baseball opportunities.

At this point, the search for Padgett’s replacement will begin shortly, according to Ben Lippen athletics director Scott Jones.

