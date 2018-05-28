New Veterans Flag Park to honor all armed services

Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
Special coverage for the Year of the Veteran.More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
Kay Weston posted on Facebook that she was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Charles, Louisiana, when another customer received a receipt with a derogatory remark. "For Homeless F***! Let sit and get gross," was written across the top of the receipt, according to a photo she posted. "I LOVE YOU" is also hand-written on the receipt. WARNING: Graphic Language. Click HERE to see Weston's post. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving the customer free wings for a year,...More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.More >>
An anchor and photographer from NBC affiliate WYFF out of Greenville, S.C. died on Monday when a tree fell on their SUV.More >>
The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
A couple went to the Memphis Zoo to get engaged and ended up in tears...because they were laughing.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>
Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year.More >>
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday but quickly announced it could still happen.More >>
Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday but quickly announced it could still happen.More >>
A New York couple wanted to get married before their baby was born, but she came three weeks early. So, they improvised.More >>
A New York couple wanted to get married before their baby was born, but she came three weeks early. So, they improvised.More >>
How do you find out what your Echo has recorded you saying? Well, there’s an app for that.More >>
How do you find out what your Echo has recorded you saying? Well, there’s an app for that.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
When Yvonne Mason received a letter from the White House signed by President Donald Trump, she treated it just like she would a paper by any of her students.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.More >>
Ivy League school Brown University will bestow an honorary degree to English musician Sting.More >>
Ivy League school Brown University will bestow an honorary degree to English musician Sting.More >>
A World War II-era plane crashed after taking part in Memorial Day services in Kansas.More >>
A World War II-era plane crashed after taking part in Memorial Day services in Kansas.More >>