New Veterans Flag Park to honor all armed services

By Jenna Cisneros, Reporter
This render shows the proposed design for a new veterans flag park in Sumter and the groundbreaking was held on May 28. (Source: WIS) This render shows the proposed design for a new veterans flag park in Sumter and the groundbreaking was held on May 28. (Source: WIS)
Awnings protected the guests from rain at the Sumter County Veterans Association's Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28. (Source: WIS) Awnings protected the guests from rain at the Sumter County Veterans Association's Memorial Day Ceremony on May 28. (Source: WIS)
The Sumter County Veterans Association held their Memorial Day service on May 28, despite the threat of rain from Alberto. (Source: WIS) The Sumter County Veterans Association held their Memorial Day service on May 28, despite the threat of rain from Alberto. (Source: WIS)
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

The Sumter County Veterans Association held its annual Memorial Day program at Sumter Veterans Park Monday morning. 

The ceremony featured annual rituals such as the playing of bagpipes and flying the American flag at full staff, all of which served as a day to remember those who served and fought for our freedom. 

It was one of several Memorial Day services held throughout the Midlands.

Monday also marked the groundbreaking for a new veterans flag park that will honor all of the armed services. 

The Sumter County Veterans Association has been pushing for a new veterans flag park for years. 

They want this park to be a place where families can come and remember those whose lives were lost, and also expect this park to be a staple to Sumter County.

The park will feature two new entrances, an 8-foot walkway around the area, as well as more parking.

James McCain, Sumter County Council Chairman said: “One of the big features of that park is going to be a P51 fighter from WWII that was actually flown by the famous Tuskegee Airmen.”

Nancy Jordan, who lives in Sumter County said Memorial Day means a lot to her because “all of my family pretty much have served. My father is a World War II veteran, my husband is an Iraqi Freedom veteran and I have three out of four children that have served during Afghanistan.”

Jordan adds that this new park will be a “great way to remember those that have fallen and have made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Officials say the park is expected to open by the end of the year.

