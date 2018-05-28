Clemson misses national seed, will host regional

Clemson fell just short of earning one of the top eight national seeds in this year’s NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Tigers are hosting a regional for the third consecutive time. This year marks the 10th straight NCAA Tournament bid earned by the Tigers and the 43rd appearance overall for the program.

Clemson (45-14) will open tournament play this year as the No. 10 seed hosting at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. They’ll face their first opponent, Morehead State, on Friday at 6 p.m.

Also joining the Tigers in the Clemson Regional are St. John’s and Vanderbilt. Those two teams will open regional play against each other Friday at noon.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.