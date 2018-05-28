SCHP seeks information on fatal Orangeburg hit and run - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCHP seeks information on fatal Orangeburg hit and run

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
SCHP believe a Dodge Challenger was involved in a hit and run in Orangeburg. (WIS) SCHP believe a Dodge Challenger was involved in a hit and run in Orangeburg. (WIS)

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is seeking information about a hit and run that happened in Orangeburg County.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday, May 26 at 1:40 a.m., according to SCHP. 

The incident happened on Ellis Avenue near Redmon Street in Orangeburg County. 

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger. The color is unknown at this time. It could have damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, bumper, and undercarriage. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact SCHP at 843-953-6010 or Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
 

