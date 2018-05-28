Columbia Fireflies Memorial Day game canceled due to weather

The Columbia Fireflies game has been canceled for May 28. (Source: Columbia Fireflies)

The Columbia Fireflies game for Monday May 28 has been canceled due to weather.

The game was scheduled with the visiting Greenville Drive. Since this is the final game between the two teams during the first half of the season, the game will not be rescheduled.

Officials made the announcement around 11a.m. Monday.

WEATHER UPDATE: Today's game has been canceled due to weather. Your tickets can be traded in at our ticket office for any remaining regular season home game this season.#LetsGlow — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) May 28, 2018

The Fireflies’ Military Hero Card Set giveaway, presented by AllSouth Federal Credit Union, has been moved to Friday, June 8 at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta GreenJackets and the first 1,000 fans will receive the card set.

There is a ceremony scheduled prior to the game to recognize the featured heroes at approximately 6:40 p.m. on the field.

Tickets can be traded in at the ticket office for any remaining regular season home game.

Keep up with the latest forecast and check on event schedules before heading out in the rain!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.