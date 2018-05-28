The Midlands observes Memorial Day with several services - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

The Midlands observes Memorial Day with several services

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Memorial Day services will take place on Monday May 28. (WIS) Memorial Day services will take place on Monday May 28. (WIS)
There were several services to honor the sacrifice made by our veterans and their families on Memorial Day in the Midlands on Monday. 

The Pelion Ruritan Club in Pelion, SC completed a monument to honor our veterans in 2015.  They have 320 names engraved on pavers in this monument that was dedicated on Memorial Day, 2015. The annual service will began at 10 a.m to honor deceased and living veterans.

"When I was 18 going in the army going to Vietnam you didn't so much as, you didn't really realize what was going on. You think about things now. You think about how lucky you are to be here today,” said Vietnam Veteran Sam Jackson.

"I had a lot of people that really didn't come home. So many lives have been sacrificed so that we can have what we have. So that I can be here, so that you can be here,” said Jerry Branham who was in the Army Reserve from 1968 to 1974.

The event featured the SC Patriot Guard Riders, Soldiers of Faith singing group, Pelion High Choral, and Pelion JROTC who presented the colors and raised the new flag. The speaker this year was LTC Travis Mills from Fort Jackson.

The Sumter County Veterans Memorial Day program began in Sumter at 11 a.m. It featured a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Shaw Park.

There was also a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Day Service with Governor Henry McMaster at the Vietnam Memorial in Columbia's Memorial Park. That begun at 1 p.m.

The Fort Jackson Cemetery Memorial Day program scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday was canceled due to rain. 

