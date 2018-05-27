Screaming Eagles hope for a nest of their own after weekend with - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Screaming Eagles hope for a nest of their own after weekend with the Fireflies

By Joe Gorchow, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
The Screaming Eagles, a team dedicated to a fair and competitive environment for special needs athletes, partnered with the Columbia Fireflies on May 27. (Source: WIS) The Screaming Eagles, a team dedicated to a fair and competitive environment for special needs athletes, partnered with the Columbia Fireflies on May 27. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

On Saturday afternoon, a group of amazing kids shined inside the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

“It’s something you remember forever,” Fireflies shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo said.

The Screaming Eagles took the field at Spirit Communications Park with bright smiles and plenty of enthusiasm. This team features special needs athletes from all around the Midlands.

“Gives me chills to know they’re having the time of their lives,” Screaming Eagles President Jenny Bowers said.

The organization is based out of Chapin and works with local schools and surrounding colleges to create a realistic environment to compete in. One day soon, Bowers hopes the Screaming Eagles will have a nest to call their own.

“The ultimate goal is to find a Miracle Field for these children,” Bowers said. “Also, an indoor facility, in case it rains. A place to come 365 days a year.”

These bright stars and their parents relished the opportunity to play with pros on the diamond.

“There’s not many places these kids can go and play a sport,” Bowers said. “So, it’s an opportunity for them to come and be themselves.  It’s incredible.”

It was hard to tell who had more fun on the field. The Fireflies players truly loved every moment of this experience. 

“To see them with pure joy was amazing,” Alfonzo said. “Along with having excitement for when we cheer them on, is the way we should be playing the game, too.”

Columbia Fireflies Manager Pedro Lopez was glad all of his players participated in this event. His cousin faces similar challenges the Screaming Eagles do on a daily basis, making it extremely important to Lopez to have everyone in the organization involved.

“I think their lives are going to change forever,” Lopez said. “I think it gives them a different perspective. I hope that’s what it does for them because I know since I saw my cousin, it did that for me.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Former SC State standout Riley to join South Alabama

    Former SC State standout Riley to join South Alabama

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:05:22 GMT
    Saint Mary's Emmett Naar, center, looks to pass away from South Carolina State's Tashombe Riley (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)Saint Mary's Emmett Naar, center, looks to pass away from South Carolina State's Tashombe Riley (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Moraga, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

    Former South Carolina State forward Tashombe Riley will continue his college basketball career at South Alabama. 

    More >>

    Former South Carolina State forward Tashombe Riley will continue his college basketball career at South Alabama. 

    More >>

  • Padgett steps down as Ben Lippen baseball coach

    Padgett steps down as Ben Lippen baseball coach

    Monday, May 28 2018 7:56 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:56:05 GMT
    Former Clemson Tiger and Lexington standout Matt Padgett has stepped down as the head coach of Ben Lippen's baseball team (Source: WIS)Former Clemson Tiger and Lexington standout Matt Padgett has stepped down as the head coach of Ben Lippen's baseball team (Source: WIS)

    Shortly after leading Ben Lippen’s baseball team to the 2018 SCISA Class 3-A title series, Matt Padgett is stepping down as the Falcons head coach. 

    More >>

    Shortly after leading Ben Lippen’s baseball team to the 2018 SCISA Class 3-A title series, Matt Padgett is stepping down as the Falcons head coach. 

    More >>

  • Braves grateful Acuna's injuries not worse as he lands on DL

    Braves grateful Acuna's injuries not worse as he lands on DL

    Monday, May 28 2018 2:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 18:04:58 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 7:16 PM EDT2018-05-28 23:16:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Team personnel help Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. after he was injured while running out a single during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Team personnel help Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. after he was injured while running out a single during the seventh inning of an interleague baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 27, 2018, in Boston.
    Ronald Acuna Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mild sprain in his left knee and contusions to his knee and lower back.More >>
    Ronald Acuna Jr. was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a mild sprain in his left knee and contusions to his knee and lower back.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly