Screaming Eagles hope for a nest of their own after weekend with the Fireflies

The Screaming Eagles, a team dedicated to a fair and competitive environment for special needs athletes, partnered with the Columbia Fireflies on May 27. (Source: WIS)

On Saturday afternoon, a group of amazing kids shined inside the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

“It’s something you remember forever,” Fireflies shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo said.

The Screaming Eagles took the field at Spirit Communications Park with bright smiles and plenty of enthusiasm. This team features special needs athletes from all around the Midlands.

“Gives me chills to know they’re having the time of their lives,” Screaming Eagles President Jenny Bowers said.

The organization is based out of Chapin and works with local schools and surrounding colleges to create a realistic environment to compete in. One day soon, Bowers hopes the Screaming Eagles will have a nest to call their own.

“The ultimate goal is to find a Miracle Field for these children,” Bowers said. “Also, an indoor facility, in case it rains. A place to come 365 days a year.”

These bright stars and their parents relished the opportunity to play with pros on the diamond.

“There’s not many places these kids can go and play a sport,” Bowers said. “So, it’s an opportunity for them to come and be themselves. It’s incredible.”

It was hard to tell who had more fun on the field. The Fireflies players truly loved every moment of this experience.

“To see them with pure joy was amazing,” Alfonzo said. “Along with having excitement for when we cheer them on, is the way we should be playing the game, too.”

Columbia Fireflies Manager Pedro Lopez was glad all of his players participated in this event. His cousin faces similar challenges the Screaming Eagles do on a daily basis, making it extremely important to Lopez to have everyone in the organization involved.

“I think their lives are going to change forever,” Lopez said. “I think it gives them a different perspective. I hope that’s what it does for them because I know since I saw my cousin, it did that for me.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.