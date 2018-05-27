Lexington Police rescue trapped kitten, find him a forever home

This lucky kitten was rescued by Lexington Police Department and later found a forever home. (Twitter)

Officer Justin Carrabetta was able to rescue the kitty by taking the wheel well apart. (Twitter)

Corporal Dustin Currier found a kitten trapped in his patrol vehicle engine and Officer Justin Carrabetta was able to rescue it by taking the wheel well apart. (Twitter)

Members of the Lexington Police Department saved one lucky kitty's life on Friday morning.

Corporal Dustin Currier found the black and white kitten trapped in a tight spot. The little fur ball made his way into the void of Currier's patrol vehicle engine.

Officer Justin Carrabetta was able to rescue it by taking the wheel well apart.

The kitten's good fortune continued as he found a forever home with the family of Lt. Carroll Bledsoe of the Patrol Division.

There is no word yet on the kitten's new name.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.