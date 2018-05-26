Pedestrian killed in Orangeburg County hit-and-run

One person is dead after a hit-and-run where a pedestrian was struck and the vehicle fled the scene in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:40am on Ellis Avenue near Redmon Street when a vehicle, described only as a possibly 2008-2014 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Ellis Avenue when the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No other vehicle description was available and no suspect description has been released. There has been no confirmation of any surveillance equipment in the area.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

