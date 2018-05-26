Bond denied for teenager who shot at officers in Orangeburg Coun - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for teenager who shot at officers in Orangeburg County

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Derian James, 18, was denied bond on Saturday after being arrested for firing at officers in mid-May. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Derian James, 18, was denied bond on Saturday after being arrested for firing at officers in mid-May. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The 18-year-old arrested on Friday for firing a weapon at Orangeburg County officers has been denied bond, according to a report from the Times and Democrat. 

Derian James was arrested in the Eutawville area by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and had been on the run from officers for over a week. According to deputies, James fired a weapon at officials that were attempting to serve a warrant on another individual in the area. 

James' bond hearing was Saturday morning at 9 a.m. but was denied bond. It is unclear if his lengthy avoidance of police contributed to the judge's decision. 

OCSO still has not released details about a second individual that was arrested Friday along with James and says that more arrests could be possible. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

