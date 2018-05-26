Bond denied for teenager who shot at officers in Orangeburg County

Derian James, 18, was denied bond on Saturday after being arrested for firing at officers in mid-May. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

The 18-year-old arrested on Friday for firing a weapon at Orangeburg County officers has been denied bond, according to a report from the Times and Democrat.

Derian James was arrested in the Eutawville area by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and had been on the run from officers for over a week. According to deputies, James fired a weapon at officials that were attempting to serve a warrant on another individual in the area.

James' bond hearing was Saturday morning at 9 a.m. but was denied bond. It is unclear if his lengthy avoidance of police contributed to the judge's decision.

OCSO still has not released details about a second individual that was arrested Friday along with James and says that more arrests could be possible.

