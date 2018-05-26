More patrols and higher gas prices this holiday weekend

Gas prices during the holiday weekend are up 31% than they were this time in 2017. (Source: WIS)

You may have noticed a few more patrols on the roadways this holiday weekend. It’s part of a joint effort to fight highway fatalities during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have stepped up patrols, starting back on May 11, and they’ll continue through July 4.

In addition to the extra traffic and patrols on the road, drivers are also dealing with higher gas prices this weekend. In fact, the national average for gas is 31% higher than this time last year.

Joe Greene, along with his wife Stephanie, spoke with WIS-TV while at a rest area in Augusta, GA, traveling all the way from New Haven, CT.

“We are a little surprised about the gas prices. When we first start traveling we said, ‘holy crap, gasoline went up.’ Believe me, gas price is on the mind of travelers,” Greene said.

The average price of gas in South Carolina is $2.63 per gallon, eight cents higher than just two weeks ago, but the Greene's say the high gas prices won't stop them from making their annual trip to Douglasville, Georgia to visit their grandchildren.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.