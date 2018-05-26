'BBQ for the Brave' raises thousands for veterans

In Lexington, several organizations teamed up to help veterans in need through a Barbecue fundraiser.

The "BBQ for the Brave" put on by Sharkey's Cuts for Kids and Givation, reached their five thousand dollar goal to help the Palmetto Patriot Project, a Lexington organization that helps provide services and resources for veterans and active military personnel. Other organizations involved included The South Carolina Militia Coalition and Christ Central who both work to help veterans.

For those involved, the fundraiser is just one way to give back to those who sacrificed so much.

"Every day should be an acknowledgment of our armed forces and our veterans and our active duty. So with that, the people who need help the most, that's where you should really try to reach out and give what you can," said Tim Ballew, owner of Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids.

Event organizers say they plan on growing BBQ for the Brave and making it an annual fundraiser. If you missed the fundraiser and would still like to donate, you can visit givation.org

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.