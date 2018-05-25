LCSD: 3 arrested, 1 on the run in connection to fatal apartment - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD: 3 arrested, 1 on the run in connection to fatal apartment complex shooting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Correy Brown (far left) and Mathia Chambers (center) are in custody. Deputies are still searching for Breondre Johnson (far right). (Source: LCSD) Correy Brown (far left) and Mathia Chambers (center) are in custody. Deputies are still searching for Breondre Johnson (far right). (Source: LCSD)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies have arrested and charged two men and a juvenile and a fourth person is still at large in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in March.

Correy Brown, 21, and Mathia Chambers, 17, are both charged with murder and armed robbery. The third suspect is also charged with murder and armed robbery; however, he is not being identified by authorities since he is under the age of 17.   

Breondre Johnson, 22, is still wanted by deputies on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

The shooting happened on March 18 at the Peachtree Place Apartments on the 200 block of Berryhill Drive.

“Based on statements detectives took from witnesses and information gathered at the Peachtree Place scene, three of the defendants tried to rob the victim before he was shot,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The defendants exchanged gunfire with the victim resulting in the juvenile defendant suffering a gunshot wound.”

Deputies are asking anyone who may be able to help them locate Breondre Johnson to call Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

