Attorney believes embattled doctor saved a life at accident scene

Lawyers for Dr. Adam Lazzarini say the doctor saved a woman’s life after she was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Eric Bland)

Lawyers for an embattled doctor are recognizing his efforts at a recent car accident.

It happened at the intersection of Platt Springs Road at John Hardee Expressway near the airport Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini – the now-former Lexington Medical Center surgeon charged with involuntary manslaughter – happened to be nearby.

"He was traveling in West Columbia minding his own business in his car, and unfortunately, a lady ran a red light – an elderly lady – and she was t-boned in the intersection,” said Eric Bland, one of Lazzarini’s attorneys.

Bland said the doctor pulled over to help.

"Like he is, he's a doctor, he's a doctor in good standing, but he's just a good Samaritan,” Bland said. “He immediately rendered medical treatment to her."

WIS is told Lazzarini's father – who had been following in a car behind his son – snapped multiple pictures of Lazzarini at the wreck scene.

"She was not breathing for two and a half minutes, and for ten minutes, he had to adjust her cervical spine. She was bleeding from the face, and he had to perform a medical procedure to open up her airways,” Bland said. “EMS stood down, and he put a cervical collar on the woman after she was stabilized. He had cuts all over his arms and his legs from the glass from the accident."

As investigators probe the mysterious death of Lazzarini's wife, his attorneys – Bland and Jonathan Harvey – said the good deed shows that the doctor isn't a threat to society.

"The irony of this is if Jonathan Harvey did not get him bail – and he was still in the Lexington County Detention Center – then the woman would have died because no one was able to render medical aid to her,” Bland said.

However, records show that Lexington County EMS was on the scene of the crash in eight minutes to provide care and to transport the hurt driver.

Officials couldn't confirm or deny the conclusion that Lazzarini saved the driver’s life, even though Springdale Police Chief Kevin Cornett did confirm Lazzarini's presence at the accident scene.

As for the injured driver, her son describes her condition as stable but critical because of her age. When asked about Lazzarini's involvement, he said if the doctor really did help her, he deserves to be recognized.

