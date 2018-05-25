RCSD looking for missing 54-year-old man

James Walker, 54, has not been seen since April 11 and is in need of various medications. Contact RCSD if you've seen him. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

A 54-year-old man who hasn't been seen since April 11 is being sought by the Richland County Sheriff's Department and they're asking for community assistance in locating him.

James Walker is only described as a white man by RCSD and is said to be without the various medications that he requires.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

