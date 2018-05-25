Suspect wanted after robbery, assaulting store employee with hammer

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday at about 6:40 p.m., a female entered the convenience store located on the 1000 block of Fontaine Road holding a hammer and demanding money from the employee. The employee refused and an altercation began. The employee suffered minor injuries from the fight.

The suspect then stole a second victim’s wallet while leaving the store. The wallet contained an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.