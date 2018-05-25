18-year-old Orangeburg officer-involved shooting suspect arreste - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

18-year-old Orangeburg officer-involved shooting suspect arrested

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Derian James (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office) Derian James (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Orangeburg deputies say an 18-year-old suspect who shot at law enforcement officials last week has been arrested.

Derian James was arrested at about 2 p.m. Friday afternoon after information developed that revealed a possible hiding location for James. He was taken into custody in the Eutawville area. 

"This was a great, great effort by Marshals, deputies, and SLED agents," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "I know for a fact this community will sleep safer tonight because of his apprehension." 

James was being sought after a task force consisting of US Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies were fired on while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual back on May 17.

A second, currently unidentified, individual that was arrested in relation to this case and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that additional arrests could be possible. 

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released as they become available. Check back for updates. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

