Embattled Midlands doctor resigns from Lexington Medical Center - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Embattled Midlands doctor resigns from Lexington Medical Center amid death investigation

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Adam Lazzarini (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

An embattled Midlands doctor has voluntarily resigned his post.

Dr. Adam Lazzarini has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after an October shooting inside his home. Right now, investigators are also trying to determine the cause of death of the doctor’s young wife. The Cayce Department of Public Safety has called that death “suspicious.”

Once Lazzarini was charged, Lexington Medical Center suspended him.

Friday, both agreed to part ways.

“Dr. Lazzarini has voluntarily resigned his employment with Southeastern Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Lexington Medical Center as of Friday, May 25, 2018, to pursue another professional opportunity that has become available and also to spend time with his daughter after the unexpected loss of his wife earlier this month.  Dr. Lazzarini has expressed his satisfaction that LMC continues to be a first-class health care provider to the citizens of the Midlands and in its commitment to provide quality and cost-effective health care to its patients,” Lazzarini’s attorney wrote in a statement.

“Dr. Adam Lazzarini resigned from Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice, on Friday, May 25, 2018,” added Jennifer Wilson, a spokesperson for Lexington Medical Center. “Dr. Lazzarini cared for orthopaedic patients in our hospital network for nearly two years, and we appreciate the quality health services he provided during that time.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

