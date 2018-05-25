Orangeburg native, Coker College student dies after drowning incident on Prestwood Lake

Moustapha Cisse, 20, of Orangeburg, SC was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee following a drowning incident. (Source: AP Graphics)

An Orangeburg native and a Coker College student passed away, according to the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

Moustapha Cisse, 20, of Orangeburg, SC was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee following a drowning incident. The incident happened on May 24 at the Coker Boathouse in Hartsville located on Prestwood Lake.

This incident remains under investigations by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Hartsville City Police Department.

