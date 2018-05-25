SCSO: Hillcrest Middle School threat not credible

A school threat at Hillcrest Middle School has been deemed not credible, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

SCSO investigated an alleged threat made at Hillcrest Middle School Friday morning with the assistance of the Sumter School District and Hillcrest Middle School personnel.

The investigation revealed that a student made a comment to another student on Thursday. The student told a parent.

There were emails between parents and it was alleged that a threat had been made against the school.

"The school district received a message via social media regarding a potential threat to the school. Law enforcement was notified immediately...Law enforcement did not find the threat to be credible, and all students are safe," Sumter School District's Shelly Galloway said. "The student responsible for making this threat will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct. Our first and most important priority is the safety of our students and staff. We take all potential threats very seriously, and we are thankful to law enforcement for their quick and vigilant response."



The student was quickly identified and has admitted making the statement, although the student claimed it was in reference to something else.

“Unfortunately, any time there is a report of a threat we must take it seriously,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “This is dangerous because it ties up law enforcement assets that could be used to try to solve and prevent real crimes."

According to Dennis, increased law enforcement presence was at the school out of an abundance of caution and nobody was in danger.

Dennis praised the quick action of the school district once the threat was discovered.

“The Sumter School District acted swiftly and cooperated with us in every way to assure the safety of all students, teachers and administrators,” he said. “Working together, the student was quickly identified and will be dealt with according to school district discipline policies.”

