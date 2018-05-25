SCSO: Hillcrest Middle School threat not credible - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SCSO: Hillcrest Middle School threat not credible

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SCSO SCSO
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A school threat at Hillcrest Middle School has been deemed not credible, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

SCSO investigated an alleged threat made at Hillcrest Middle School Friday morning with the assistance of the Sumter School District and Hillcrest Middle School personnel.

The investigation revealed that a student made a comment to another student on Thursday. The student told a parent.

There were emails between parents and it was alleged that a threat had been made against the school.

"The school district received a message via social media regarding a potential threat to the school. Law enforcement was notified immediately...Law enforcement did not find the threat to be credible, and all students are safe," Sumter School District's Shelly Galloway said. "The student responsible for making this threat will face disciplinary action in accordance with the Sumter School District Code of Conduct. Our first and most important priority is the safety of our students and staff. We take all potential threats very seriously, and we are thankful to law enforcement for their quick and vigilant response."

The student was quickly identified and has admitted making the statement, although the student claimed it was in reference to something else.

“Unfortunately, any time there is a report of a threat we must take it seriously,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said in a statement. “This is dangerous because it ties up law enforcement assets that could be used to try to solve and prevent real crimes."

According to Dennis, increased law enforcement presence was at the school out of an abundance of caution and nobody was in danger.

Dennis praised the quick action of the school district once the threat was discovered.

“The Sumter School District acted swiftly and cooperated with us in every way to assure the safety of all students, teachers and administrators,” he said. “Working together, the student was quickly identified and will be dealt with according to school district discipline policies.”

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:27:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly