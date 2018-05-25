Midlands first responders compete for annual blood drive

Boots and Badges blood drive allows local first responders to compete against one another for a good cause. (WIS)

A friendly competition between boots and badges will take place today.

It's year seven of the annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive. Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, and The Richland County Sheriff's Department compete against each other to see who can get the most blood donations in an effort to save lives.

You can donate on Friday in honor of one of those agencies from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Columbia Place Mall or Spirit Communications Park.

