SCHP warns motorists to be safe ahead of deadliest travel period

You drink, you drive, you die. It’s a serious message state law enforcement wants drivers to hear ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

With the unofficial start of the summer travel season, there will be a lot more people on the roadways and waterways. Many families are traveling through the state for vacation and kids are out of school.

The risk for accidents goes up during this time of year, according to SCHP.

"Historically we see, especially on the start of Memorial Day, our 100 deadly days of summer begins. What that means is that motorists are traveling through our state, we see traffic increase and as a result- traffic collisions," Trooper David Jones of SCHP said.

He says that many of these traffic issues are related to drunk driving and failure to wear seat belts.

If you're going to be traveling this weekend, Jones advises to limit your speed, buckle up, and get a designated driver if you're going to be drinking.

