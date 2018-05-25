Wrongful death lawsuit filed in connection to Lee Correctional riot

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Eddie Gaskins who was killed in the Lee Correctional prison riot. (WIS)

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection to the deadly prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that happened in April 2018.

Attorneys representing the estate of Eddie Gaskins filed the suit against the state Department of Corrections.

Gaskins was one of seven inmates killed in the riot at Lee Correctional on April 4.

His death certificate indicates he died from severe loss of blood from multiple stab wounds.

Among several claims in the lawsuit, lawyers for the estate of Gaskins allege recent incidents within South Carolina Department of Corrections, including the Lee Correctional riot, that show a pattern of gross negligence.

