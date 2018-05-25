New fertilizer company to bring jobs to Orangeburg

A fertilizer company is launching new operations in Orangeburg County.

Valagro is investing $14 million into a new facility and creating 47 new, high-skilled jobs.

The new plant will be located at the 300 block of Millennium Drive in Orangeburg.

“Today, we celebrate yet another international firm choosing to do business in South Carolina, a further testament to our business-friendly climate and well-trained workforce. I congratulate Valagro and Orangeburg County on this terrific new partnership and look forward to watching it thrive for years to come,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

The company specializes in the production and marketing of specialty nutrients for use in agricultural production and other industrial applications. Valagro operates through its 12 subsidiaries and owns a commercial network covering more than 80 countries worldwide.

Providing innovative and effective solutions for plant nutrition and care, the company’s mission is to increase the quantity and quality of plants and harvested crops while enhancing productivity and reducing environmental impact.

Construction of the new plant is expected to begin later this year.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.