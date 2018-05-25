Richland County Recreation Commission names new Executive Director

The Richland County Recreation Commission has named its new Executive Director. (Richland County Rec. Commission)

The Richland County Recreation Commission has named its new Executive Director.

In a unanimous vote, the board selected Lakita Watson, a certified parks and recreation professional from Suffolk, Virginia.

With more than 20 years of experience, the RCRC board selected Watson from a pool of 75 candidates.

Board chairman Thomas Clark said in a statement in part -- he's confident "Mrs. Watson will bring about a positive change to the image of Richland County."

