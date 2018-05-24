Richland County Council tables 'Richland Renaissance' plan after - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Richland County Council tables 'Richland Renaissance' plan after contentious meeting

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
After realizing they would not make the deadline to purchase a piece of property as part of the Richland Renaissance plan, Richland County Council members moved to table the plan until a later time. (Source: Richland County Council) After realizing they would not make the deadline to purchase a piece of property as part of the Richland Renaissance plan, Richland County Council members moved to table the plan until a later time. (Source: Richland County Council)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

There was plenty of contention Thursday night among Richland County Council Members on the future of the Richland Renaissance Project.

The County Council ultimately voted to table all matters related to the project until a later time.

The issue was a strip mall property off Broad River Road that the council is looking to purchase as part of the Renaissance plan. The property was planned to be the location of a component of the project that would house a transit center, business incubator, and tourism center. The selling price -- $2.6 million dollars. The closing date on the property is May 30th.

Related: Public weighs in on controversial Richland Renaissance plan

Council requested an extension to close on that property, but the seller refused. By not closing the deal, the county could lose $20,000 in earnest money and another $37,000 in liquidated damages per the contract of the purchase.

Related: Richland Co. leader: Race 'probably' a factor in Renaissance opposition

So far, Richland County Council has spent $8.5 million on properties related to the Renaissance Plan.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:27:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly