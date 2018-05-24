Richland County Council tables 'Richland Renaissance' plan after contentious meeting

After realizing they would not make the deadline to purchase a piece of property as part of the Richland Renaissance plan, Richland County Council members moved to table the plan until a later time. (Source: Richland County Council)

There was plenty of contention Thursday night among Richland County Council Members on the future of the Richland Renaissance Project.

The County Council ultimately voted to table all matters related to the project until a later time.

The issue was a strip mall property off Broad River Road that the council is looking to purchase as part of the Renaissance plan. The property was planned to be the location of a component of the project that would house a transit center, business incubator, and tourism center. The selling price -- $2.6 million dollars. The closing date on the property is May 30th.

Council requested an extension to close on that property, but the seller refused. By not closing the deal, the county could lose $20,000 in earnest money and another $37,000 in liquidated damages per the contract of the purchase.

So far, Richland County Council has spent $8.5 million on properties related to the Renaissance Plan.

