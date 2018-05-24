Gamecocks to face Oklahoma St. in SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2019

South Caroilna's Chris Silva, in center, leads the huddle just after player introductions before the Auburn game on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

Frank Martin and his squad have been selected to take part in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in 2019.

The Gamecocks are slated to face Oklahoma State in next year’s interconference event. The Cowboys, currently coached by former South Carolina assistant Mike Boynton, will host the contest.

Carolina is 2-1 all-time against Oklahoma State. The two teams first met in 1975 and Carolina won that contest 70-61.

Last season, the SEC went 6-4 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The two teams will meet on January 26, 2019. A time for the game will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.