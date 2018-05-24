My Take: What Memorial Day is all about

Memorial Day is almost here.

For many, it's the unofficial start to summer. A time of cookouts, days at the pool and family vacations. While the holiday weekend should be enjoyed by all those fortunate enough to be off from work, we encourage you to spend a portion of your time thinking about the true meaning of the holiday.

Memorial Day is set aside to remember those who died while serving in our nation's armed forces. Most of us have a family member who has served in some capacity. You yourself may have even have done so. Everyone who enlists knows there may be a time when they have to lay down their life in combat.



Keeping that in mind, you may be asking yourself, "how do I honor those who died fighting for me?" Some visit memorials or cemeteries. Others volunteer with their favorite charities. Or how about making it a family event and decorate the outside of your home in patriotic colors? While you're at it, try to attend a nearby parade.



And don't forget the "National Moment Of Remembrance." At 3 pm, Americans are asked to pause for a minute of national unity. No matter how you mark the occasion, it is important to do *something.*



We here at WIS are celebrating Veterans all year long with our "Year Of The Veteran" campaign. We are highlighting efforts to help Veterans in our community. In just the past few days alone, we partnered with Homeworks as volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help a Korean War Veteran who badly needed repairs to his home. We also highlighted the efforts of five-year-old William Hunt, who raised $500 to help injured veterans by running a lemonade stand. We will proudly continue to highlight similar efforts all year long.



So, as you get ready for the long weekend, please make your time even more special by honoring those who made our freedom possible.

