U.S. Marshals offer $2,500 reward for Orangeburg officer-involved shooting suspect

An award is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of Derian James. (OCSO)

A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who shot at law enforcement officials last week.

US Marshal Tom Griffith announced Wed. that a $2,500 reward is being offered for the capture of accused shooter, 18-year-old Derian James.

James is being sought after a task force consisting of US Marshals and Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies were fired on while attempting to serve a warrant on another individual.

The exchange of gunfire took place around 6 a.m. on May 17 and led to South Carolina State University to be placed on lockdown.

As deputies approached a Coleman Street residence in Orangeburg, they believe that James opened fire on the approaching officers.

No one was injured.

James is 5'7 and weighs 120 pounds.

If anyone has any information leading to the apprehension of James, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

