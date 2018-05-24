Talk of the Town: Feeling the power for Girl Empowerment Day - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Ready to empower girls? The 4th annual Girl Empowerment Day is June 2. (Source: The S.A.F.E. Organization) Ready to empower girls? The 4th annual Girl Empowerment Day is June 2. (Source: The S.A.F.E. Organization)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Ready to empower girls? 

Shanika Aiken is the founder of SAFE which stands for Self-esteem, Advocacy, Faith and Education - ready to impact the lives of area youth.

The S.A.F.E. Organization will host its 4th annual Girl Empowerment Day June 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orangeburg City Gym. 

The cost is $10 for girls ages 11 to 17.  The S.A.F.E. Organization is proud to bring Girl Empowerment Day to Orangeburg.

The Girl Empowerment Day will consist of powerful sessions with motivational speakers, food, door prizes, and much more. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Motivational speakers are Deputy Tanesha Bellinger of the Orangeburg County Sherriff's Office and radio personality Destinee Hicks.

"The Girl Empowerment day was very helpful to me. It made me feel more confident about myself. I encourage others to attend and realize the positive influence we as women can make,” Tedreauna Britt said.

The registration fee for Girl Empowerment Day is $10. Payments can be made at 1747 Amelia St, Orangeburg, SC. Make checks payable to The SAFE Organization.

"The Girl Empowerment Day is a day of uplifting and it has been an honor to be a part of it these last couple of years," Andraya Clewis says. 

The S.A.F.E. Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit which provides mentorship and educational workshops for youth in Orangeburg and surrounding counties in South Carolina. S.A.F.E. promotes self-esteem, advocacy, faith and education in the lives of today’s girls.

Register at www.TheSafeOrg.info.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

