Carolina baseball loses to Arkansas

Carolina baseball lost to Arkansas on Wednesday. Now they have a tough turnaround in a do or die game.

Another rain delay pushed the game against Arkansas back again.

Their game on Tuesday morning didn't end until 2:39 a.m.

The Gamecocks showed grit and tried to rally. They came up short, falling 13 to 8.

This game came to a close at 2:33 a.m.

USC will take the field against LSU on Thursday at 2 p.m.

