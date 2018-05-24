SLIDESHOW: Red Nose Day raises money for children in need - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SLIDESHOW: Red Nose Day raises money for children in need

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Our Sunrise crew sported red noses in honor of Red Nose Day. (WIS) Our Sunrise crew sported red noses in honor of Red Nose Day. (WIS)
What's with all the red noses?

People all across America are sporting the Rudolph-like accessory to raise awareness and funds to help children in need. 

Comic Relief launched in the United Kingdom with the goal of using comedy to raise money and help those leading tough lives, according to the organization's website. The goal is to create a world free from poverty. 

Several individuals and organizations alike get into the spirit for a good cause and help in raising money each year. The WIS Sunrise crew partook early Thursday morning.

The movement continues to grow with every fundraiser held, TV special aired, partner enlisted, and Red Nose sold. The noses can be bought at Walgreen's stores.

Globally, Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion since its launch in the U.K. in 1988. 

Tune into NBC on May 24 for a special night of prime time programming to celebrate the day.

