SLIDESHOW: Red Nose Day raises money for children in need

What's with all the red noses?

People all across America are sporting the Rudolph-like accessory to raise awareness and funds to help children in need.

Comic Relief launched in the United Kingdom with the goal of using comedy to raise money and help those leading tough lives, according to the organization's website. The goal is to create a world free from poverty.

Several individuals and organizations alike get into the spirit for a good cause and help in raising money each year. The WIS Sunrise crew partook early Thursday morning.

It’s ??#RedNoseDay?? folks! It’s a worldwide effort to raise money and awareness to help children in poverty. Pick one up at your local @walgreens. More details at https://t.co/XT4rQSQdjU @wis10 pic.twitter.com/1cDLP3hXQd — Leland (@LPinderTV) May 24, 2018

The movement continues to grow with every fundraiser held, TV special aired, partner enlisted, and Red Nose sold. The noses can be bought at Walgreen's stores.

15 million American children live in poverty, but many Americans don’t realize it’s happening in their own backyards. Our #EveryChildCounts exhibit showed people how they can help children in need here at home and around the world. pic.twitter.com/xEG9scsrpY — Walgreens (@Walgreens) May 23, 2018

Globally, Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion since its launch in the U.K. in 1988.

Tune into NBC on May 24 for a special night of prime time programming to celebrate the day.

Copyright WIS 2018. All rights reserved.