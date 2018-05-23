Lexington deputies searching for man in connection to string of convenience store thefts

Lexington County deputies are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who they want to question in connection to a few local convenience store thefts. (Source: LCSD)

Deputies say they are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the man.

Do you recognize this man?



We're working with other #lawenforcement agencies to ID him. We'd all like to talk to him about some thefts at a few local convenience stores.



If you know his name, please call @MidlandsCrime at 888-CRIME-SC. #LESM pic.twitter.com/LurnCkn4Bq — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) May 23, 2018

Anyone who may recognize the man is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

