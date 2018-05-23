Columbia Police arrest man on Colonial Drive in connection to armed robbery

If you live in the Colonial Drive area and you noticed some Columbia Police Department vehicles we now know why they were there. (Source: CPD)

CPD posted on their social media accounts that they were in the area following up on a tip about a recent violent crime.

Officers say they arrested an unidentified man in connection to an armed robbery from last week. The man is not being identified at this time so as not to jeopardize the case, officers said.

A second suspect is still wanted. Officers have not released any information on that person’s description.

Now #CPD officers are following up on a tip about a recent violent crime. That's North Region officer Wells running to assist fellow officers. pic.twitter.com/lVTxv68F9m — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 24, 2018

Due to officer safety during this high risk response, we are not at liberty to disseminate any additional information at this time. pic.twitter.com/5OXnuDj14K — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 24, 2018

One male arrested near Colonial Drive tonight who was named in connection w/an armed robbery from last week. A second suspect is also wanted. We are not able to release his name at this time so as not to jeopardize the case. pic.twitter.com/vfmTsySiXH — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 24, 2018

