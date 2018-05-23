Drugs, seven firearms seized in drug warrant round-up

Three were arrested in Kershaw County Tuesday morning as part of a search warrant round-up targeting drugs and weapons in the county, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Jermaine Wilson, 33, Jermaine Darnell Williams, 37, and Micque Burnell Wood, 42 have all been hit with various drug charges after deputies hit their homes in Cassatt and Lugoff.

According to the sheriff's office, large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and seven firearms were seized during the execution of the warrants.

All three were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center where they current await bond hearings.

