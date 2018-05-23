Drugs, seven firearms seized in drug warrant round-up - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Drugs, seven firearms seized in drug warrant round-up

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jermaine Wiliams (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Jermaine Wiliams (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
Samuel Wilson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Samuel Wilson (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
Micque Wood (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Micque Wood (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Three were arrested in Kershaw County Tuesday morning as part of a search warrant round-up targeting drugs and weapons in the county, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office.

Samuel Jermaine Wilson, 33, Jermaine Darnell Williams, 37, and Micque Burnell Wood, 42 have all been hit with various drug charges after deputies hit their homes in Cassatt and Lugoff.

According to the sheriff's office, large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and seven firearms were seized during the execution of the warrants.

All three were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center where they current await bond hearings.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:27:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly