OCSO: 3 additional inmates charged in the escape of fellow Orangeburg Co. inmates

Three additional suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement with aiding the escape of two of the three inmates from Orangeburg County, the sheriff's department said Wednesday.

The Orangeburg County Jail inmates - Otis Goodwine, Roosevelt Emanuel Johnson III, and Tykeil Huggins - were all arrested in connection with the escape. Arrest warrants state that the inmates helped Curtis Green and Tyshon Johnson from escaping the jail on May 19.

Goodwine, 28, is charged with two counts of aiding an escapee and one count of first-degree assault and battery. Johnson, 24, is facing two counts of aiding an escapee. Huggins, 21, is charged with one count of escape.

All of the Orangeburg men appeared in court on Wednesday to have their bond considered. Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus each, in turn, denied bond on the three.

“We presented our position to the court that these individuals are a danger to our community and beyond,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The court then denied bond on all three subjects.

Goodwin and Johnson are believed to have been part of the original plans to escape. Huggins is believed to have taken the opportunity to join the effort.

Green and Johnson also escaped with Christopher Boltin. The county administrator says an electric shortage ahead of Saturday night's escape aided in the crime. Sheriff Ravenell told WIS News 10 that he was not aware of the issue before the escape.

“We have absolutely zero evidence of any electrical power outage, shortage, blip Saturday night at the Orangeburg County Detention Center,” Richard Walker, Public Information Officer for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Nothing in our investigation indicates this.”

Boltin was recaptured Sunday night. Boltin’s father, 51-year-old Hoyte Boltin, is accused of helping his son following his escape from the jail Saturday night. Investigators told the judge he admitted to picking his son up in Orangeburg County and driving him across county lines to Lexington County, where he was later apprehended. His bond was set at $15,000 cash surety.

Dekwon Hillard, 22, is charged with helping Johnson and Curtis Green with their escape. Investigators told the judge they believe Hillard knew of the planned attack and subsequent escape and received a phone call from the two inmates following their escape. Hillard’s attorney argued as a father of several small children, his ties to the community and lack of a criminal record suggested he should receive a low bond. Hillard’s bond was set at $15,000 cash surety total for both charges.

Johnson was detained in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday. Officials say Johnson allegedly reached for a rifle as Marshals approached him prior to his arrest.

All three men escaped after an electrical panel at the facility shorted, allowing locks on the cells to be opened. The three inmates also managed to assault an officer during their escape, investigators said. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also disputed claims made by the county administrator on Monday that an electrical shortage led up to the attack on the guard.

The sheriff’s office believes five inmates planned an attack on the officer, in which they overpowered him, used his pepper spray against him and fled. Green, Johnson, and Boltin were able to successfully escape while two other inmates were caught.

The search continues for Curtis Green, but the sheriff says more may be arrested in this case.

“Anyone who helped these individuals in this effort should come forth now to speak with us,” Ravenell said. “Here’s the deal. If you knock on our door, it may not be too late. But if we’re coming through your door – it’s too late.”

If you have any information on Green's whereabouts, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

